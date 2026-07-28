Global Markets Shaken by AI Chip Concerns and Chinese Competition

Nasdaq futures fell, reflecting market concerns over rising AI chip expenses and Chinese competition, ahead of key earnings. Major chip stocks have seen declines, with heightened global market volatility. Big tech's financial challenges and the potential for continued high spending fuel investor anxiety amid looming Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:53 IST
Global Markets Shaken by AI Chip Concerns and Chinese Competition
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Nasdaq futures declined on Tuesday, capturing a broader apprehensive sentiment across global markets. This downturn is largely due to concerns surrounding significant corporate expenditure on AI chips coupled with the increasing competition from China. Earnings reports from major Wall Street firms are eagerly awaited.

Prominent chipmakers such as Nvidia, Micron, and Applied Materials saw their stocks reduce in premarket trading. U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan's TSMC and Korea's SK Hynix followed suit. This comes as global markets experience volatility with investors closely examining the necessity for heightened corporate spending on AI infrastructure like semiconductors.

Market jitters are exacerbated by signs of financial strain among Wall Street heavyweights such as Alphabet and Tesla, as well as China's expanding presence in the semiconductor arena. Investors are particularly concerned about the forthcoming earnings reports from Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft, which are expected to provide insights into AI infrastructure demand.

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