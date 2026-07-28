Polish Prime Minister Condemns Rising Xenophobia Against Ukrainians
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has condemned the rising xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians in Poland, stressing such acts counter Poland's interests. This response comes amid growing tension, with several hate crimes reported recently, reflecting historical friction and diminishing public sympathy towards Ukrainian refugees.
- Country:
- Poland
Amid escalating tension between Warsaw and Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for an end to xenophobic attacks targeting Ukrainians in Poland. This comes after a disturbing video circulating on social media shows three Polish individuals assaulting a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wroclaw.
Tusk, addressing a government meeting, labeled such acts as contrary to Poland's interests. He remarked, 'Anyone who commits such vile acts is acting directly against Poland's interests.' These attacks have been increasing even as Poland maintains its support for Ukraine's war efforts against Russia.
Compounding the issue are historical controversies, like Ukraine's decision to honor a WWII nationalist group, leading to diplomatic tensions. The Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reports a 30% increase in hate crimes against Ukrainians in 2026, highlighting the country's struggle with rising xenophobia.
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