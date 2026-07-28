FTSE Rises on Unilever and Man Group Gains

London's primary FTSE indexes experienced gains on Tuesday, largely fueled by strong earnings in consumer-focused stocks.

Notable contributors included Unilever and Man Group, which helped lift the indexes despite pressure arising from declines in bank and energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced 0.90% to 10,878.85 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.46%, signifying robust market resilience.