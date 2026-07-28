FTSE Rises on Unilever and Man Group Gains

London's FTSE indexes rose on Tuesday, with earnings in consumer-focused stocks like Unilever and Man Group driving gains. This positive performance allowed them to overcome declines in the banking and energy sectors. The FTSE 100 increased by 0.90% and the FTSE 250 went up by 0.46%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:14 IST
FTSE Rises on Unilever and Man Group Gains
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's primary FTSE indexes experienced gains on Tuesday, largely fueled by strong earnings in consumer-focused stocks.

Notable contributors included Unilever and Man Group, which helped lift the indexes despite pressure arising from declines in bank and energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced 0.90% to 10,878.85 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.46%, signifying robust market resilience.

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