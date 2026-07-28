European Shares Surge: Unilever Leads the Rally

European shares rose for a third consecutive day, driven by strong results from consumer-focused stocks like Unilever. Despite a drop in technology and banking stocks, positive earnings reports bolstered investor sentiment. However, energy stocks faced declines amid ongoing Middle East tensions and market rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:41 IST
European Shares Surge: Unilever Leads the Rally
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For the third consecutive day, European shares witnessed gains, spurred primarily by consumer-centric stocks including Unilever. The company's remarkable performance helped counterbalance declines in major banks and tech shares, bolstering the pan-European STOXX 600 index by 0.3%.

Unilever saw a 6% rise, marking its largest single-day gain in two years, following an impressive beat on sales growth estimates. Mercedes-Benz and other luxury stocks also contributed to the bull market. Despite these gains, technology stocks faced declines following news of China manufacturing its own lithography equipment, a significant move previously dominated by ASML.

Energy stocks were notably down as optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran deal grew. The market awaits Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's policy statement, anticipating steady rates despite potential hikes later this year, adding a layer of complexity to the investment landscape.

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