Government Expands Solar Scheme Integration to Reach More Households

The Government of India is encouraging greater integration of its flagship solar energy programmes with other Central and State schemes to expand access to clean energy and improve financial support for beneficiaries.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is promoting convergence between PM KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana with existing government initiatives, making it easier for farmers, rural communities and low-income households to adopt solar energy solutions.

Linking Solar Schemes with Existing Programmes

Under the PM KUSUM scheme, the government has identified several programmes that can work alongside the initiative to improve implementation and financing.

These include the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) for easier access to loans, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for solarising segregated agricultural feeders, the Per Drop More Crop programme to promote micro-irrigation, and initiatives supporting the replacement of conventional agricultural pumps with energy-efficient models.

The scheme is also being linked with the Gram Urja Swaraj Campaign, which focuses on improving energy self-sufficiency in villages through renewable energy solutions.

Support for Households and Women's Groups

For PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the ministry is working with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to implement the Solar Didi Programme. Under this initiative, women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) associated with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) receive training to support rooftop solar adoption and related activities.

The government is also encouraging the use of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds to support eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, particularly Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries and other vulnerable groups.

States Encouraged to Work Together

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has already written to all States, outlining opportunities for integrating PM KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar with programmes run by the Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Rural Development and other departments.

The coordinated approach is expected to improve access to funding, strengthen implementation and help accelerate the adoption of solar energy across both rural and urban areas. India, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, PM KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar, Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, RDSS, Solar Didi Programme, Self Help Groups, DAY NULM, PMAY, District Mineral Foundation, Clean Energy, Rajya SabhaThe information was provided by Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.