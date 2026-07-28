Russian Grain Export Terminals Under Threat: Rising Risks in Black Sea Shipping

Amid escalating threats in the Black Sea, Russia's key grain export terminals are restricting truck deliveries. The move follows heightened shipping risks, compounded by recent attacks on Russian vessels by Ukrainian drones.

With the Sea of Azov facing restrictions entirely, authorities redirected grain shipments from southern fertile regions to the Black Sea terminals via truck and rail. However, attacks have continued targeting these ports, constraining exporter options further.

Despite the push to redirect exports, new safer routes are being explored as Baltic ports gain attention as viable alternatives. Additionally, the Caspian Sea route remains underused amid growing geopolitical tensions and a recent attack on an Iranian vessel.