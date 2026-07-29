Airbus' Marathon Flight Breakthrough in Long-Haul Travel

Airbus conducted a pioneering 24-hour test flight of an A350 jet, flying from Melbourne to France, marking a significant milestone in Qantas' Project Sunrise. The mission aims to establish the longest commercial passenger flights, impacting long-haul travel by eliminating layovers between Australia and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 01:52 IST
Airbus' Marathon Flight Breakthrough in Long-Haul Travel
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In a landmark achievement for long-haul aviation, Airbus completed a marathon 24-hour test flight of its A350 jet, flying nonstop from Melbourne to France. This feat marks a significant milestone in Qantas' ambitious Project Sunrise initiative, aimed at redefining long-distance travel by launching the world's longest commercial passenger flights.

The specially modified A350-1000ULR, equipped with an extra fuel tank, logged a continuous flight spanning 23,075 kilometers. The journey captivated more than 3.6 million enthusiasts on Flightradar24, making it the second-most-tracked flight after the 2024 mission carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Qantas has commissioned 12 of these advanced aircraft to connect Australia's east coast directly with global destinations like London and New York by 2027, drastically cutting travel time on routes that traditionally took several days. The airline plans to start daily nonstop services between Sydney and London from October 2027, introducing a groundbreaking travel experience.

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