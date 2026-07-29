Wall Street Awaits Tech Earnings Amid Interest Rate Anticipation

U.S. stocks showcased mixed performance on Tuesday ahead of crucial corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. While chipmakers slid over Chinese competition concerns, gains from Boeing and Coca-Cola provided some relief. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reflected a dip amidst a broader market fluctuation influenced by industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 02:21 IST
Wall Street Awaits Tech Earnings Amid Interest Rate Anticipation
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U.S. stocks presented a mixed picture on Tuesday, as investors braced for major corporate earnings and awaited the Federal Reserve's key interest rate decision come Wednesday.

Global stock markets suffered earlier, with fears over Chinese competition impacting chipmakers and concerns regarding AI investment funding shaking investor confidence. However, stocks rebounded during New York trading, as gains in Boeing and Coca-Cola helped offset plunging chip stocks. The Nasdaq Composite, dominated by tech stocks, ultimately closed lower despite upcoming readiness for Apple's quarterly report.

Notable fluctuations were seen in Asian markets, notably South Korea's KOSPI, which dropped over 10%, triggering a circuit breaker. Lingering concerns about semiconductor profitability, fueled by competition from Chinese players like CXMT, added further pressure. Meanwhile, anticipation builds over economic data releases from tech giants, expected to influence market sentiment significantly.

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