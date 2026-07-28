Dollar's Dominance: Fed Rate Hike Speculations Stir Markets

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar maintained its strength, nearing a five-week high as markets speculated about a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week. Despite a retreat in oil prices easing some inflation fears, the dollar index remained stable at 101.49, its highest point since June 25. Against its peers, the euro saw a marginal gain, while sterling and the yen experienced slight increases.

Recent adjustments in Federal expectations have bolstered the dollar's resilience. Since April, Treasury yields have risen due to the U.S.-Iran conflict, with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signaling a potential interest rate increase. According to Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, traders are fortifying their dollar positions ahead of Wednesday's policy decision.

This week also sees pivotal central bank meetings, with the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan expected to hold rates steady, while cautioning against inflation. The Japanese yen faces significant declines, prompting potential market interventions. Meanwhile, in the realm of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin has dipped by 3% to $63,116.