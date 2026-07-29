Trump's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Appeal Over $83.3 Million Verdict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team has approached the Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million defamation judgment in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll. Despite winning $88.3 million in civil verdicts, Carroll has already received $5.63 million. The Supreme Court previously refused to review a related $5 million judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 04:54 IST
Trump's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Appeal Over $83.3 Million Verdict
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team is seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million defamation judgment. This judgment was awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll.

Court documents reveal that Carroll has secured nearly $5.63 million to date from Trump, having achieved a total of $88.3 million through civil verdicts over the years. These decisions stem from her claims against the former president, which began with allegations of rape denied by Trump in 1996.

This Supreme Court appeal, reported by Axios, follows Trump's prior unsuccessful attempt to dismiss a related order to pay Carroll $5 million in damages, reflecting ongoing legal challenges for the former president.

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