Tech Turbulence: American Airlines Grounded by IT Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for American Airlines flights due to an IT outage, leaving flights unable to depart. The issue occurred amid significant delays at East Coast airports caused by thunderstorms. American Airlines is working swiftly to restore its systems.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop late Tuesday for American Airlines flights, citing an IT outage as the cause. The notice was posted on the FAA's official website, alerting that planes could not take off until the issue was resolved.
While the FAA and American Airlines have yet to comment, the airline acknowledged the problem via social media. "Our IT team is working as quickly as possible to get our system back up," a statement said. This comes at a time when many East Coast airports are also experiencing delays and ground stops due to thunderstorms.
As the situation unfolds, passengers are advised to stay updated through official channels. The combination of technical issues and adverse weather has led to a complicated travel scenario on the East Coast.
ALSO READ
-
FAA Streamlines Space Mission Approvals: New Rules for Rocket Launches
-
FAA Proposes Streamlined Commercial Space License Approvals
-
Safety Concerns Loom Over Boeing 737 MAX Seats
-
Inspection Alert: Boeing 737 MAX Jets Under Scrutiny
-
Urgent Action Required: FAA Orders Fixes for Boeing 737 MAX Seat Issue