Tech Turbulence: American Airlines Grounded by IT Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop late Tuesday for American Airlines flights, citing an IT outage as the cause. The notice was posted on the FAA's official website, alerting that planes could not take off until the issue was resolved.

While the FAA and American Airlines have yet to comment, the airline acknowledged the problem via social media. "Our IT team is working as quickly as possible to get our system back up," a statement said. This comes at a time when many East Coast airports are also experiencing delays and ground stops due to thunderstorms.

As the situation unfolds, passengers are advised to stay updated through official channels. The combination of technical issues and adverse weather has led to a complicated travel scenario on the East Coast.