European Shares Tumble as Technology Stocks Falter Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares experienced a decline in volatile trading sessions on Wednesday, despite positive financial results from Kering. The market remained apprehensive, particularly towards technology stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. Big Tech earnings and keeping a close watch on the escalating Middle East situation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped by 0.3% to 644.89 at 0839 GMT, erasing earlier gains, as technology shares led the downward trend. In particular, semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International saw an 8% slump, predicted as its largest single-day fall this year, despite issuing a favorable forecast.

Conversely, energy shares surged by 1.1%, boosted by a 3% rise in Brent crude prices exceeding $86 a barrel amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Investors are also keenly anticipating policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.