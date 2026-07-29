European Shares Tumble as Technology Stocks Falter Amid Middle East Tensions
European shares saw a decline in trading as technology stocks were impacted due to nervous markets focused on upcoming U.S. Big Tech earnings and ongoing Middle East tensions. The STOXX 600 index fell, with technology stocks experiencing the biggest drop, led by ASM International. Energy stocks, however, rose following a significant jump in oil prices.
- Country:
- United States
European shares experienced a decline in volatile trading sessions on Wednesday, despite positive financial results from Kering. The market remained apprehensive, particularly towards technology stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. Big Tech earnings and keeping a close watch on the escalating Middle East situation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped by 0.3% to 644.89 at 0839 GMT, erasing earlier gains, as technology shares led the downward trend. In particular, semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International saw an 8% slump, predicted as its largest single-day fall this year, despite issuing a favorable forecast.
Conversely, energy shares surged by 1.1%, boosted by a 3% rise in Brent crude prices exceeding $86 a barrel amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Investors are also keenly anticipating policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.