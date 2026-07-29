FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Watch

The FTSE 100 index showed a modest rise, driven by gains in mining and energy stocks, as investors keenly observed Middle East developments and looked forward to a decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:35 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Watch
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On Wednesday, London's FTSE 100 experienced a slight increase, largely fueled by mining and energy stocks. This modest uptick came as investors kept a watchful eye on tensions in the Middle East.

Additionally, the financial world was on edge awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending decision on interest rates, anticipated later in the day.

By 1038 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index had risen by 0.2% to a level of 10,894.67 points, while the FTSE 250 index also saw a minor increase of 0.09%.

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