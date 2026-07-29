Formula One Faces European Finale Amid Middle East Uncertainty

Formula One is considering ending its season in Europe if races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are canceled due to regional conflicts. The decision deadline is mid-September, with Imola as a potential replacement. Despite canceled races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, F1 plans for 24 Grands Prix next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:39 IST
Formula One Faces European Finale Amid Middle East Uncertainty
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Formula One is preparing for the possibility of concluding its season in Europe if the scheduled races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are canceled due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Stefano Domenicali, the Chief Executive of Formula One, announced a mid-September deadline for this critical decision. Despite current confirmations for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, F1 is poised for changes, with Italy’s Imola circuit among the prime candidates for replacement.

Races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were canceled earlier this year due to the Iran war, leading the World Endurance Championship (WEC) to shift its final rounds to Europe. The Formula One schedule for 2027 remains unpublished, yet there are plans to maintain 24 events, potentially adding Portugal, Turkey, and new hosts in Africa.

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