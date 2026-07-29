Boeing's Thrust Module Under Scrutiny: Air India's 787 Fuel Concerns Resurface

A detailed examination by Boeing revealed no issues with the fuel control switch on an Air India Boeing 787. However, further inspection of the thrust control module is ongoing after a reported defect. This inspection revisits concerns about Boeing Dreamliners following a fatal crash in Gujarat last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:21 IST
Boeing's Thrust Module Under Scrutiny: Air India's 787 Fuel Concerns Resurface
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Boeing's investigation into an alleged defect with the fuel control switch on an Air India Boeing 787 found no abnormalities, according to the Indian government.

Deputy Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol announced that further analysis of the complete thrust control module is ongoing at a Boeing facility, following concerns raised during a London-Bengaluru flight in February.

This scrutiny brings renewed attention to Boeing Dreamliners' switch mechanisms for jet fuel regulation, particularly after a fatal crash of an Air India 787 in Gujarat last year, which claimed 260 lives.

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