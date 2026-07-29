Quake Shakes Kyushu: Auto and Chip Production Halted

Production at major auto and chip plants in Japan's Kyushu region was suspended temporarily following a deadly earthquake on Tuesday. Toyota, Honda, and other engineers halted operations to assess the impact on their supply chains, while chip giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co evacuated staff from the affected area.

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.1, caused damage to infrastructure, such as roads and power systems, prompting concerns about logistics. However, industry experts have downplayed the long-term disruption, arguing that the shutdowns are mainly precautionary steps to ensure worker safety and supply chain stability.

As Japan's key industrial hub for automotive and semiconductor sectors, Kyushu's facilities account for a significant portion of the nation's output. Despite the natural disaster, experts believe any economic impact will be modest compared to past earthquakes, keeping potential losses under 1 trillion yen.