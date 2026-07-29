Sepp Blatter Criticizes FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Subsidiary Plan

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has expressed strong opposition to FIFA's initiative to create a $20 billion subsidiary aimed at managing the World Cup. Blatter argues that the global tournament belongs to the people and shouldn't be turned into a commercial asset for a mere handful of executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:11 IST
Sepp Blatter Criticizes FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Subsidiary Plan
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Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has vocally criticized FIFA's decision to establish a $20 billion subsidiary for managing the World Cup. He insists that the tournament is not merely a commercial asset belonging to a select group of executives, but an event that resonates globally and belongs to the people.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years until 2015, warned against transforming the organization into a profit-driven corporate structure. He emphasized that such moves would strip FIFA of its essence and undermine its cultural heritage as the custodian of international football, joining European bodies like UEFA in voicing discontent.

Blatter stressed that the World Cup is more than an investment opportunity for private equity interests seeking returns. He expressed alarm at the prospect, reiterating that football's longevity stems from its connection to the people, a principle he believes must remain unchanged.

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