Market Turmoil: U.S. Stocks Dive Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Uncertainty

U.S. stocks experienced a decline on Wednesday as oil prices surged, stemming from renewed hostilities in Iran just ahead of a crucial decision from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates.

The market anticipates a steady hold, but surging oil prices have heightened inflation concerns, prompting a reassessment of potential rate hikes by the September meeting.

Adding to investor anxiety, key earnings from major companies like Microsoft and Meta are on the horizon, while AI investments face growing scrutiny amidst competition from China and fluctuating Asian markets.