Fed Decision Looms Amid Middle East Tensions and Dollar Volatility

The U.S. dollar remained relatively stable on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the impending Federal Reserve interest-rate decision. Market analysts have raised the possibility of a surprise interest-rate hike, despite significant uncertainty.

In the Middle East, tensions escalated following joint military strikes by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia on Iran-backed groups in Iraq, which put upward pressure on oil prices. The U.S. military earlier reported thwarting an Iranian attack on American forces in the region.

The dollar index registered a slight dip, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Analysts noted the potential for volatility, hinged on the Federal Open Market Committee's decision, amid prevailing geopolitical pressures and economic indicators.