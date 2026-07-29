Remembering Glen Hansard: The Soulful Voice Behind 'Once'

Irish musician and Oscar-winner Glen Hansard has died following a motorcycle crash in Dublin at the age of 56, his management announced. The Grammy-nominated artist was best known for his roles in the indie film 'Once' and as the lead singer of The Frames.

Fans and public figures, including Prime Minister Micheal Martin, mourned Hansard's loss, celebrating his impact on Ireland's cultural scene. His journey from street busking in Dublin to international acclaim reflects his immense talent and dedication.

Hansard's legacy includes several celebrated albums and a hit Broadway adaptation of 'Once', which won eight Tony Awards. Known for the Oscar-winning song 'Falling Slowly', his unexpected death marks the end of an influential and inspiring career.