Teen's Deadly Recruitment: Unveiling Crime Syndicate's Dark Web

Norwegian teenager Johannes Natland has been convicted of conspiracy to murder in Britain after being recruited by the Swedish crime syndicate Foxtrot Network. Prosecutors allege the group is linked to the Iranian government. Natland was arrested with firearms but denied intent to murder. He is among young recruits used as unwitting foreign proxies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:05 IST
Teen's Deadly Recruitment: Unveiling Crime Syndicate's Dark Web
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Norwegian teenager, Johannes Natland, has been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in a British court after being recruited by a Swedish crime group allegedly used by Iran. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at the Old Bailey in London.

Natland, 19, was arrested in Huddersfield, England, with two firearms and ammunition. He was found guilty of conspiracy to murder after a retrial, although he claimed no intent to execute the plan. The crime group, known as the Foxtrot Network, is said to be sanctioned by both the UK and the US.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson stated that Natland was lured by financial incentives, offered €25,000 by an orchestrator named "Agent 47". This case highlights a disturbing trend of young individuals being recruited online for serious crimes, often as proxies for foreign powers.

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