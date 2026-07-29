Vatican Ordains Second Chinese Bishop in a Week Amidst Sensitive Beijing Accord

The Vatican announced the ordination of a second Chinese bishop in just one week, signaling continued collaboration with Beijing under a politically delicate accord governing Catholic bishop appointments in China. Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun, at 45, was ordained coadjutor bishop of Bameng in Inner Mongolia, following the approval of his candidacy by Pope Leo last month, the Vatican reported.

This announcement closely follows the recent ordination of Joseph Chang Yanfeng as bishop of Chifeng, also in Inner Mongolia, under the same agreement. These consecutive appointments represent the careful diplomatic engagement between the Vatican and Beijing regarding who has the authority to appoint Catholic bishops in China, a notably contentious topic in their relations.

The preliminary agreement, first signed in 2018 and periodically renewed, allows for the Pope's final say in bishop appointments while involving Chinese authorities in suggesting candidates. Despite some criticism from conservative Catholics about the agreement granting excessive power to China's communist regime, the Vatican defends the deal as an essential tool for dialogue with Beijing and uniting China's divided Catholic community, which remains split between a state-recognized church and one loyal to the Vatican.