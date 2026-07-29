Neymar Bids Farewell to Brazil's National Team

Neymar confirmed his retirement from international soccer, marking the end of his illustrious tenure with Brazil. Following Brazil's World Cup exit, Neymar, the team's top scorer, expressed his desire to step back, highlighting his achievements and emotional connection to the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:07 IST
Neymar Bids Farewell to Brazil's National Team
Neymar
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has officially announced his retirement from international soccer, signaling an end to a storied career representing his nation.

Following Brazil's elimination at the World Cup against Norway, the 34-year-old forward confirmed he would no longer don the national jersey. Neymar expressed gratitude for his time with the team, describing the experience as deeply impactful and fulfilling.

During an emotional interview, Neymar reflected on his achievements, including 80 goals in 130 appearances, expressing his decision's finality after their early World Cup exit, Brazil's earliest since 1990.

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