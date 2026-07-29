Neymar Bids Farewell to Brazil's National Team

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has officially announced his retirement from international soccer, signaling an end to a storied career representing his nation.

Following Brazil's elimination at the World Cup against Norway, the 34-year-old forward confirmed he would no longer don the national jersey. Neymar expressed gratitude for his time with the team, describing the experience as deeply impactful and fulfilling.

During an emotional interview, Neymar reflected on his achievements, including 80 goals in 130 appearances, expressing his decision's finality after their early World Cup exit, Brazil's earliest since 1990.