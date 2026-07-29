China's Metallic Maneuvers: Surprising Shifts in Global Base Metal Trade

China, as the world's leading consumer and producer of base metals, continues to exert significant influence over global trade. The first half of 2026 has seen notable shifts in Chinese trade patterns in various metals, affecting global markets.

The copper market witnessed a decline in China's refined copper imports, dropping 13% year-on-year. Rising exports and decreasing imports have been driven by high prices and competition with U.S. tariffs, leading to increased demand.

In the aluminum sector, China's response to Gulf production losses has increased its semi-manufactured exports. Lead and nickel imports surged, while zinc activities indicated a path toward self-sufficiency, each story showcasing China's strategic trade adaptations.