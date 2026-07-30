Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid U.S. Rate Influence

Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, responding to a surge in U.S. market rates after the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates. The increase in longer-dated yields indicated traders' concerns about inflation and growth, as the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a 19-year peak.

Analysts interpret the rise in long bond yields as skepticism about the Fed's efforts to curb price pressures, with new Chair Kevin Warsh offering no guidance on future moves. Germany's 30-year bond yield saw a modest rise, reflecting expectations of a European Central Bank rate hike to control inflation.

According to Erik Liem, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, central banks may anchor short-term rates, while longer-term rates remain market-driven. Rising oil prices added to upward pressure on bond yields, with Brent crude increasing 0.4%. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions affected energy prices, further impacting yields.