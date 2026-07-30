Ceuta Crisis: Migrants Break Through Borders Amid Political Turmoil

Tensions escalated as migrants from Morocco breached the fences of Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Thursday, overwhelming police forces stationed at the city's breakwater. Footage captured individuals using flotation devices to cross from Morocco into Spanish territory, echoing a similar incident from May 2021.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson highlighted the 'massive entrance from the sea' but could not ascertain the exact number of migrants, although state television reported 2,000 to 3,000 crossings. The enclave, along with Melilla, represents the EU's unique land link to Africa and frequently encounters surges in migrant crossings.

Amid rising tensions, local authorities are urging the national government to declare an emergency and deploy military forces to stabilize the situation. Contrarily, the Defence Ministry has not planned for army deployment. Political opposition criticizes the government’s pro-migrant policies, highlighting a looming national security crisis.