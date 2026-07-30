Saudi Arabia's Budget Deficit Plummets by Over 70%

Saudi Arabia significantly reduced its budget deficit by over 70% in the second quarter. The deficit decreased to 34.3 billion riyals as a result of increased revenues and tighter spending. This fiscal improvement marks a strategic approach to managing the country's finances amid fluctuating economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:32 IST
Saudi Arabia's Budget Deficit Plummets by Over 70%
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant fiscal development, Saudi Arabia managed to slash its budget deficit by more than 70% during the second quarter, bringing it down to 34.3 billion riyals. This sharp decrease is attributed to a strategic tightening of governmental spending coupled with an increase in revenue generation.

Saudi officials have embraced a more fiscally conservative approach in light of fluctuating economic conditions, enabling the nation to reduce its financial shortfall dramatically. The move highlights the administration's commitment to maintaining economic stability.

As revenues rose, the fiscal discipline demonstrated by Saudi Arabia's government has showcased a proactive stance in economic management, signaling positive future prospects in balancing national finances.

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