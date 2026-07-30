Mexico's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Since 2020

Mexico's economy experienced a resurgence in the second quarter, growing at its fastest rate since late 2020, as reported by the national statistics agency INEGI. The GDP increased by 1.5%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the first quarter, and surpassing economists' expectations of a 1.3% rise.

The growth was primarily driven by primary activities, including farming, fishing, and mining. The secondary sector, which encompasses manufacturing and construction, rose by 1.6%, and services activity marked a 1.5% increase. Year-on-year, the economy saw a 2.2% growth, which exceeded predictions.

Looking ahead, Gabriella Siller from Banco Base highlighted potential challenges, particularly in the construction, retail, and services sectors linked to tourism, post the co-hosted World Cup. The Ministry of Finance remains optimistic about GDP growth, projecting between 1.8% and 2.8% for the year, which is more hopeful than market predictions.