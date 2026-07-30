Mexico's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Since 2020

Mexico's economy experienced significant growth in the second quarter of this year, driven by primary activities such as farming, fishing, and mining. The nation's GDP increased by 1.5%, surpassing previous expectations. However, economic forecasts suggest a possible slowdown following the World Cup, particularly in the construction, retail, and services sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:25 IST
Mexico's Economic Surge: Fastest Growth Since 2020
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's economy experienced a resurgence in the second quarter, growing at its fastest rate since late 2020, as reported by the national statistics agency INEGI. The GDP increased by 1.5%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the first quarter, and surpassing economists' expectations of a 1.3% rise.

The growth was primarily driven by primary activities, including farming, fishing, and mining. The secondary sector, which encompasses manufacturing and construction, rose by 1.6%, and services activity marked a 1.5% increase. Year-on-year, the economy saw a 2.2% growth, which exceeded predictions.

Looking ahead, Gabriella Siller from Banco Base highlighted potential challenges, particularly in the construction, retail, and services sectors linked to tourism, post the co-hosted World Cup. The Ministry of Finance remains optimistic about GDP growth, projecting between 1.8% and 2.8% for the year, which is more hopeful than market predictions.

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