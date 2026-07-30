U.S.-China Leaders Hold Constructive Video Call

On Thursday, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng held an important video discussion with Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, and Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, as reported by state agency Xinhua.

The communication was marked by candidness, depth, and constructive dialogue, indicating significant interaction on bilateral issues.

The meeting underscores efforts by both economic giants to address ongoing challenges and highlights potential strides in U.S.-China relations.