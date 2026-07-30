U.S.-China Leaders Hold Constructive Video Call

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. officials, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, engaged in a video call to discuss bilateral issues. The conversation was described as candid, in-depth, and constructive, signaling potential progress in U.S.-China relations amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:33 IST
U.S.-China Leaders Hold Constructive Video Call
  • Country:
  • China

On Thursday, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng held an important video discussion with Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, and Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, as reported by state agency Xinhua.

The communication was marked by candidness, depth, and constructive dialogue, indicating significant interaction on bilateral issues.

The meeting underscores efforts by both economic giants to address ongoing challenges and highlights potential strides in U.S.-China relations.

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