Deadly Strike: North Korean Missiles Allegedly Used in Ukraine by Russia

Recent reports suggest that Russia used a North Korean missile for a deadly attack near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, marking the first known instance in a year. This reflects Russia's shift towards utilizing more ballistic missiles, posing challenges for Ukraine's air defenses, as investigations continue into the exact weaponry used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:40 IST
Deadly Strike: North Korean Missiles Allegedly Used in Ukraine by Russia
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In a significant escalation, Russia is suspected of using a North Korean missile in a deadly strike near the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. This marks potentially the first deployment of such weaponry in the conflict over the past year, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The incident highlights a strategic shift by the Kremlin towards employing more ballistic missiles. This decision complicates Ukraine's defense efforts, as they grapple with limitations stemming from their reliance on advanced systems like the U.S.-made Patriot air defenses.

Despite the gravity of these allegations, both the Russian Defence Ministry and the Ukrainian Air Force have remained silent on the issue. Meanwhile, investigators are examining missile fragments from the site to confirm the origin of the attack.

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