Unitree Faces U.S. Market Challenges Ahead of IPO

Chinese robotics company Unitree Technology anticipates constraints on its U.S. market growth due to potential new tariffs and restrictions from Washington. As it prepares for its IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, the company highlights the importance of the U.S. market to its overseas revenue and the complexities of complying with FCC regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:40 IST
Unitree Faces U.S. Market Challenges Ahead of IPO
  • Country:
  • United States

Chinese robotics firm Unitree Technology is bracing for possible constraints on its U.S. market expansion as Washington considers imposing new tariffs and restrictions. The company, recognized for its humanoid and quadruped robots, is preparing for a public listing on Shanghai's STAR Market next month.

The Federal Communications Commission has added advanced robots manufactured outside the U.S. to its Covered List, limiting their ability to acquire necessary equipment authorization for sales stateside. Unitree's current models have been certified, but future models may face market exclusion, the company warns in its IPO documents.

Despite the U.S. being a key market—accounting for at least 13% of sales revenue across three recent reporting periods—Unitree moves forward with its IPO plans, intending to issue 40.446 million new shares. The company's founder, Wang Xingxing, is set to maintain significant control through a dual-class voting structure post-IPO.

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