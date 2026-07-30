Tensions Rise: Russian Missile Sparks Alarm in Poland

A suspected Russian missile landed in eastern Poland overnight, creating security tensions on NATO's eastern flank. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that a Russian Kh-101 missile was involved after authorities discovered a crater and debris. The incident stoked fears of the Ukraine conflict spilling across the alliance's borders.

Despite the missile landing in an uninhabited area, Polish defense forces were on high alert and ready to respond if it continued its flight path. Tusk stressed there was no imminent threat to Poland, but reaffirmed his support for Ukraine, hinting at potential aid including additional Patriot systems.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also reported a Russian Kh-101 missile crossing into Polish territory. The incident, which local authorities confirmed caused a 10-meter-wide crater, led to increased NATO vigilance. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the action as reckless, underscoring it as a consequence of Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.