FIFA’s $20 Billion Gambit: A Game-Changer or Game Over?

FIFA announced plans for a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other events, offering a 20% stake to external investors. The decision drew widespread criticism from global football associations due to a lack of consultation, raising concerns about governance and the future commercialization of international soccer competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:48 IST
FIFA’s $20 Billion Gambit: A Game-Changer or Game Over?
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FIFA's announcement of its plan to form a $20 billion subsidiary for managing the World Cup and other events has sparked a wave of criticism from major football associations worldwide.

The governing body's offer to sell up to a 20% stake in the new entity to external investors has been met with resistance due to insufficient consultation and transparency. Representatives from UEFA and various national federations have voiced their strong objections, citing concerns over commercialization and decision-making processes.

These developments have amplified broader worries about governance and the preservation of the sport's integrity, with stakeholders urging FIFA to address these issues collectively rather than unilaterally.

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