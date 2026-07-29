Rising Star Kimi Antonelli Boosts Formula One's Global Appeal

Formula One, under Liberty Media ownership, is experiencing a surge in popularity, with young talent Kimi Antonelli playing a key role. All races this year were sold out, with substantial increases in TV audiences, particularly in Italy and Brazil. Fan engagement is high, despite controversies and complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:47 IST
Rising Star Kimi Antonelli Boosts Formula One's Global Appeal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One is experiencing a significant surge in popularity, buoyed by the remarkable performances of rising star Kimi Antonelli. Under the stewardship of Liberty Media, all 11 races have sold out this year, with record attendance, including a massive 564,000 crowd at Silverstone in Britain.

Television viewership has soared in various key markets, highlighting a 27% rise in Italy and up to five times more viewers in Brazil compared to last year. Antonelli, a 19-year-old racing sensation, has secured six wins this season, adding a fresh dynamic to the sport’s growing fanbase.

Despite ongoing controversies and driver criticisms of new engines, the sport boasts high fan satisfaction ratings. Upcoming events, such as the Dutch Grand Prix, are eagerly anticipated as Formula One continues to captivate global audiences.

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