Controversial Deportation: France Orders Russian Media Icon to Leave

France has ordered the deportation of Russian media personality Xenia Fedorova, who is accused of spreading Russian misinformation. Fedorova, formerly of RT France, has been involved with CNews and other outlets. Her lawyer plans to appeal the decision, citing media bias concerns linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:39 IST
Controversial Deportation: France Orders Russian Media Icon to Leave
  • Country:
  • France

France has issued a deportation order for Russian media personality Xenia Fedorova. The former chief of RT France and current figure on CNews and affiliated media outlets is accused of disseminating Russian misinformation, according to the Interior Ministry.

The broadcasting groups CANAL+ and Lagardere have expressed their shock at the decision and pledged full support to Fedorova. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has implicated Fedorova in spreading disinformation, a charge she intends to appeal, as confirmed to AFP by her lawyer.

Following RT France's ban in 2022 due to questions about its impartiality regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fedorova remained involved with French media and reportedly has ties with billionaire Vincent Bollore's media empire. Bollore counters claims that his organizations promote far-right narratives, arguing they address underreported topics driven by audience interest.

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