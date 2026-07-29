Tragedy in Crete: Heroes Lost in Deadly Wildfire

ATHENS—In tragic news from Crete, two Greek firefighters have lost their lives battling a volatile wildfire that erupted on Wednesday, the Greek Fire Service reported.

The fire ignited in the Rethymno region of Crete, a hub for tourists, and quickly expanded near Krya Vrisi village, fueled by strong winds. Public broadcaster ERT informed that the firefighters were caught in the inferno while attempting to maneuver from one fire front to another.

Villages in the vicinity, including Krya Vrysi, were advised to evacuate as authorities mobilized a task force of 156 firefighters and volunteers, alongside aerial support, in a desperate effort to bring the blaze under control.