Italy's Bold Move: Prison Sentences Served at Home for Addicts

Italy's parliament approved a law allowing drug or alcohol-addicted prisoners to serve sentences at home in rehab to ease overcrowded prisons. This could impact over 10,000 prisoners. However, rights groups express skepticism about its feasibility. Prime Minister Meloni supports the bill amidst political tension with the rising Futuro Nazionale party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:02 IST
Italy's Bold Move: Prison Sentences Served at Home for Addicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's parliament passed a groundbreaking law on Wednesday, potentially enabling thousands of prisoners with drug or alcohol addictions to serve their sentences at home while participating in rehabilitation programs. The move aims to alleviate the severe overcrowding issue in Italian prisons.

Prison capacity has reached critical levels, operating at about 140%, making Italy one of the most overcrowded in the EU, alongside France. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio stated the new law could apply to more than 10,000 inmates suffering from drug addictions, out of a total prison population of approximately 65,000, along with an additional 3,700 inmates who have alcohol problems.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supports the bill, asserting that it offers multiple advantages by reducing prison overcrowding and steering addicts away from criminal activities. However, the opposition, notably the rising Futuro Nazionale, challenges this reform amid claims it is too lenient, especially with upcoming nationwide elections.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026