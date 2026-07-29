Italy's Bold Move: Prison Sentences Served at Home for Addicts

Italy's parliament passed a groundbreaking law on Wednesday, potentially enabling thousands of prisoners with drug or alcohol addictions to serve their sentences at home while participating in rehabilitation programs. The move aims to alleviate the severe overcrowding issue in Italian prisons.

Prison capacity has reached critical levels, operating at about 140%, making Italy one of the most overcrowded in the EU, alongside France. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio stated the new law could apply to more than 10,000 inmates suffering from drug addictions, out of a total prison population of approximately 65,000, along with an additional 3,700 inmates who have alcohol problems.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supports the bill, asserting that it offers multiple advantages by reducing prison overcrowding and steering addicts away from criminal activities. However, the opposition, notably the rising Futuro Nazionale, challenges this reform amid claims it is too lenient, especially with upcoming nationwide elections.