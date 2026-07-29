Remembering Glen Hansard: An Irish Musical Legend

Acclaimed Irish musician Glen Hansard, celebrated for his Oscar triumph with the song from the indie film "Once," tragically died in a motorcycle accident at 56. Hansard's career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on Ireland's music scene as the lead singer of The Frames.

The musician, who also shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, received heartfelt tributes from fellow artists and Ireland's Prime Minister, who hailed him as a significant cultural figure. Hansard's early life saw him busking on Dublin's streets before forming The Frames in 1990, securing his place in Irish music history for four decades.

Beyond music, Hansard's commitment to charity work, especially fighting homelessness, was profound. His Christmas Eve busking events raised millions for the Dublin Simon Community. Despite his untimely death, his legacy, fueled by a Grammy-nominated career and influence through a Tony Award-winning musical, remains impactful.