Asian Markets Navigate Choppy Waters Amid AI and Fed Uncertainty

Asian stocks struggled to find their footing on Thursday, amid a turbulent week marked by market uncertainty over AI and Federal Reserve decisions. Brent futures dipped below $90 following a spike due to Middle East tensions, as the Fed left rates unchanged, placing bond markets in a quandary regarding future moves.

The chipmaking sector, particularly in South Korea, has been under the spotlight after a significant selloff, inciting fears over sizable AI investments. The market volatility prompted South Korea's Finance Minister to address recent ETF policies and introduce stabilisation measures. Meanwhile, mixed earnings from tech giants like Meta and Microsoft indicated divergent paths in the AI race.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's statements at a recent media briefing provided little clarity on monetary strategies, increasing market skepticism. As the bond yields hit over a decade high, the Fed's future rate hikes remain speculative, leaving financial experts questioning the central bank's credibility. This uncertainty continues to garden significant investor attention globally.