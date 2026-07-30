Dollar Steady As Fed Stance Keeps Markets Guessing

The U.S. dollar found stability in Thursday's Asian trading following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, creating uncertainty due to differing views within its committee. Chair Kevin Warsh's reluctance to signal future hikes left investors anxious about long-term inflation expectations.

The dollar index edged up by 0.1%, reflecting geopolitical tensions after U.S. airstrikes in Iran. Major currencies like the British pound and euro weakened slightly, with upcoming central bank decisions in focus. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars remained unchanged, and the yen was steady against the greenback.

Market analysts noted the Federal Reserve's indecision could lead to volatile market reactions if perceptions shift that it's not acting promptly. In cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin and Ether saw modest gains, continuing a trend of steady price increases.