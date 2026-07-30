Fed's Next Move: A December Rate Hike in Sight

J.P. Morgan anticipates the Federal Reserve will implement a quarter-point rate hike in December, altering its previous late-2027 expectation. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's comments have fueled speculation regarding inflation control strategies. Market dynamics reveal increasing urgency and division among committee members on future policy directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:01 IST
Fed's Next Move: A December Rate Hike in Sight
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  • United States

J.P. Morgan has revised its forecast, now predicting that the Federal Reserve will implement a quarter-point rate hike in December. This shift comes after the Fed kept policy rates unchanged in July. The new forecast moves away from an earlier expectation for a hike in late 2027.

Kevin Warsh, the Federal Reserve Chair, affirmed the institution's commitment to controlling inflation. However, his comments gave little insight into specific policy measures needed to achieve this goal. J.P. Morgan noted that Warsh's vague statements might undermine his credibility regarding inflation strategies.

The decision to maintain current rates sparked dissent among three of the Federal Open Market Committee's twelve members, who advocated for a rate increase. Inflation continues to rise, driven by fuel, food prices, and robust business spending. Speculation still surrounds the Fed's upcoming moves, particularly with different stances by leading brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and BofA Global Research.

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