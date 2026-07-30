Market Jitters Amidst Federal Reserve's Uncertainty

Asian markets grappled with instability amid AI concerns, Federal Reserve indecision, and rising Middle East tensions. AI-related losses and semiconductor market anxiety dominated, as the Fed's ambiguous signals left investors uncertain. Meanwhile, major earnings reports highlighted differing AI sector fortunes, with Microsoft maintaining investor confidence while Meta's cash flow tumbled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:17 IST
Market Jitters Amidst Federal Reserve's Uncertainty
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Asian markets contended with volatility on Thursday amid a week of turmoil driven by AI-related apprehensions and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's future actions. Brent crude dipped below $90 per barrel despite heightened Middle East tensions, causing confusion in bond markets over the Fed's next move.

The U.S. dollar showed instability as the Fed's divided decision left investors uncertain about potential rate hikes. In response, U.S. Treasury yields surged to 19-year highs, while Nasdaq futures rose by 0.4%. Eyes now turn to the Bank of England's policy decision, anticipated to remain steady.

In the semiconductor sector, Korean stocks faced a significant selloff, with the KOSPI index dropping 1% due to leveraged ETF rollouts and a lack of market confidence. Major tech firms like Samsung, Meta, and Microsoft revealed contrasting quarterly outcomes in the AI sector, reflecting investor anxiety over huge AI investments.

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