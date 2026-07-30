Dollar Resurgence: After Fed Decision, Geopolitical Impact and Market Speculation

The U.S. dollar regained its strength in Asian markets on Thursday after the Federal Reserve decided to hold its policy interest rate steady. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's ambiguous remarks left the market uncertain about the future actions of its rate-setting committee, leading to a slight uptick in the dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against six major currencies.

The uncertainty from Warsh's comments kept investors on edge, despite the greenback's initial weakness following the Fed decision. This ambiguity has led to concerns about whether the Fed can maintain stable long-term inflation expectations. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, including U.S. airstrikes in Iran, contributed to this shift in market sentiment.

Market participants like Steve Englander from Standard Chartered expressed concerns over the Fed's posture, fearing negative market reactions if the bank does not respond proactively. Conversely, some analysts, including those from HSBC, anticipate the dollar's decline to be short-lived due to expectations for future Fed tightening and economic resilience in the U.S.