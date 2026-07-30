China's Calculated Economic Push: Infrastructure Over Major Stimulus

China's leadership has opted to invigorate its economy by speeding up fiscal spending on existing infrastructure projects, avoiding major new stimulus initiatives. The country's second-quarter growth rate was at a three-year low of 4.3%, slightly missing the target range.

Without the need for drastic measures, Beijing's approach is to utilize existing policy resources to stabilize growth, despite difficulties such as industrial overcapacity and indebted local governments. The Politburo plans to prevent price wars among manufacturers, which impact profits.

The government intends to continue advancing projects like water networks, logistics, and power grids, expected to cost roughly $1 trillion this year. However, weak domestic consumption, alongside a sluggish job market and property downturn, poses a challenge.