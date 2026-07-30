Joe Root Returns as England Test Captain as Stephen Fleming Steps in as Head Coach

Joe Root returns as England Test captain with Stephen Fleming appointed as head coach, succeeding Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Root, former record-setting captain, aims to lead a revamped team alongside Fleming, an acclaimed cricket figure with no prior red-ball coaching experience. England seeks to rebound from recent performance dips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:12 IST
Joe Root Returns as England Test Captain as Stephen Fleming Steps in as Head Coach
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Root, England's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests, has been reappointed as Test captain following the retirement of Ben Stokes. This announcement comes as former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming is named head coach, succeeding Brendon McCullum, who faces challenges following a series of off-field issues.

Root, with an impressive record of 14,114 runs, is thrilled to lead England into the upcoming home series against Pakistan. Celebrating his return, Root emphasized the honor of captaining the national team once again, and expressed enthusiasm for his collaboration with Fleming, highlighting the coach’s vast expertise.

Fleming, previously successful in franchise cricket yet unfamiliar with red-ball international coaching, brings with him aspirations to support Root and guide England through a transitional phase. England, aiming for both short- and long-term successes, looks to improve from its current seventh World Test Championship standing.

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