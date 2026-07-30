Diplomatic Tensions Flare: New Zealand's Foreign Minister Sparks Controversy

China issued a diplomatic protest against New Zealand after Foreign Minister Winston Peters made controversial remarks about a Chinese-born lawmaker, suggesting they 'go back to your own country'. This incident has strained diplomatic relations, with Peters defending his statement as a defense of New Zealand's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:45 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: New Zealand's Foreign Minister Sparks Controversy
Winston Peters
  • Country:
  • China

In a diplomatic spat that has drawn international attention, China's embassy in New Zealand lodged a formal protest following remarks by Foreign Minister Winston Peters. During a parliamentary debate on New Zealand's COVID-19 response, Peters referred to Chinese-born lawmaker Lawrence Xu-Nan as a 'loudmouth' and urged him to 'go back to your own country'. The comments provoked sharp responses from fellow lawmakers and the Chinese government.

Wang Xiaolong, the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand, condemned the statements via social media, emphasizing that such rhetoric reflects more on the speaker than the subject. A meeting between the Chinese embassy and New Zealand's foreign affairs ministry ensued, with China expressing strong disapproval of the 'negative China-related remarks'.

Despite criticism from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and others, Peters stood by his comments, arguing they were in defense of democracy. The incident comes amid significant economic ties between the two nations, with China being New Zealand's largest trading partner, highlighting the potential diplomatic impact of such statements.

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