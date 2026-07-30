Ceuta's Crisis: Migration Surge Poses Humanitarian Emergency at Europe's African Border

Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave, is grappling with a humanitarian crisis as 1,500 migrants swam across from Morocco within a week, reported the city's leader, Juan Jesus Vivas. Ceuta and Melilla, Europe's only land borders with Africa, frequently witness such migration surges.

Vivas revealed that the recent influx overwhelmed Ceuta's reception capacity, with hundreds forced to sleep outdoors. Describing the situation as a national emergency, he emphasized the need for a unified and immediate response. Spain's Interior Minister plans to visit Ceuta to coordinate efforts in reinforcing border security and providing humanitarian aid.

With arrivals nearing 300 a day, Vivas warned of a potential crisis on the scale of May 2021, when 10,000 people entered in days. While Moroccan security assists in controlling the flow, changes to Spain's immigration laws are needed, as highlighted by a recent Supreme Court ruling.