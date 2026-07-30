Crisis Looms: Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant Faces Possible Shutdown

Hungary's Paks nuclear plant may shut down due to low water levels in the Danube, impacting its cooling system. Prime Minister Peter Magyar highlighted the situation and noted Hungary's import capacity to offset potential electricity shortages. A contingency plan is being prepared to manage this energy challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:11 IST
Crisis Looms: Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant Faces Possible Shutdown
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  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Paks nuclear plant faces an imminent shutdown as declining water levels in the Danube River threaten its cooling operations. Prime Minister Peter Magyar indicated that the power plant, which relies on river water, might need to power down by the end of the week.

The Danube's record low water levels have already disrupted critical transport activities, including cargo and river cruises along Europe's key waterway. Despite these challenges, Hungary's existing import capacity of 3,600 to 3,800 megawatts could potentially bridge the electricity gap caused by a Paks shutdown.

To address the potential energy crisis, Magyar announced plans for a government-led contingency strategy, including restricting consumption among major industrial users. The ongoing situation highlights the fragile balance between environmental factors and energy infrastructure needs.

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