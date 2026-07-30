Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amidst Global Market Dynamics

Eurozone bond yields saw an increase on Thursday, driven by a rise in U.S. market rates following the Federal Reserve's decision and heightened oil prices due to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. The most significant impact was observed in longer-dated bond yields, reflecting inflation and growth concerns. Recently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached a 19-year peak, attributed to the Fed's status quo on interest rates.

Analysts pointed out that the rise in long bond yields suggests traders' skepticism towards the Fed's efforts to curb price pressures. Newly appointed Chair Kevin Warsh's silence on upcoming moves added to the uncertainty. Germany experienced a 5-basis point increase in its 30-year bond yield, reaching 3.678%. Although subdued compared to the U.S., this change reflected expectations that the European Central Bank would raise rates again this year to manage inflation.

Brent crude's price hike, alongside continuous U.S.-Iran military exchanges, has added pressure on yields. Evidence includes Germany's 10-year bond yield climbing 2 basis points to 3.178%. This increase was supported by the announcement of unexpected growth in the eurozone's economy, which expanded by 0.4% in the second quarter. Short-term European bonds fell, causing steepening yield curves, signifying adjustments in traders' expectations regarding immediate Fed rate hikes.