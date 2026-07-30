Rolls-Royce Soars with 46% Profit Surge and Upgraded Outlook

Rolls-Royce reported an impressive 46% jump in first-half operating profit, prompting an upgrade in its full-year outlook. The company's shares rose over 5% as all divisions—civil aerospace, defense, and power systems—showed improved profitability. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic noted significant operational and strategic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:17 IST
Rolls-Royce Soars with 46% Profit Surge and Upgraded Outlook
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Rolls-Royce significantly raised its full-year financial outlook on Thursday, following a striking 46% increase in first-half operating profits. This announcement propelled the company's shares by more than 5%, reflecting investor confidence.

All divisions, including civil aerospace, defense, and power systems, demonstrated enhanced profitability. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic highlighted transformational progress within the British engineering giant, particularly within its Civil Aerospace segment where aftermarket profitability saw tangible improvements.

The company now anticipates underlying operating profits between £4.7 billion and £4.9 billion, a notable rise from previous estimates. Analysts at Jefferies described the performance as 'exceptional,' marking an impressive first half with underlying operating profit reaching £2.5 billion.

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