Rolls-Royce Soars with 46% Profit Surge and Upgraded Outlook

Rolls-Royce significantly raised its full-year financial outlook on Thursday, following a striking 46% increase in first-half operating profits. This announcement propelled the company's shares by more than 5%, reflecting investor confidence.

All divisions, including civil aerospace, defense, and power systems, demonstrated enhanced profitability. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic highlighted transformational progress within the British engineering giant, particularly within its Civil Aerospace segment where aftermarket profitability saw tangible improvements.

The company now anticipates underlying operating profits between £4.7 billion and £4.9 billion, a notable rise from previous estimates. Analysts at Jefferies described the performance as 'exceptional,' marking an impressive first half with underlying operating profit reaching £2.5 billion.